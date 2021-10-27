Jeffrey P. Melucci Sells 10,528 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of KMB traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.24. The company had a trading volume of 79,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,082. The firm has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $144.44.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $198,113,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,693,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,592,000 after purchasing an additional 833,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after purchasing an additional 752,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.