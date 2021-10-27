Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.39

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $45.25, with a volume of 5754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

