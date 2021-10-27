Jetcoin Market Cap Hits $479,864.16 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $479,864.16 and approximately $114,928.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00210686 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00099280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Jetcoin

JET is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.