JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $711.95

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 711.95 ($9.30) and last traded at GBX 711 ($9.29), with a volume of 210702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 703 ($9.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 685.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 660.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.49.

Get JPMorgan American Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.