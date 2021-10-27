JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,660 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

MGV opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average is $100.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

