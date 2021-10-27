JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,000 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,178.46 ($67.66).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,725 ($61.73) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,192.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,742.74.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

