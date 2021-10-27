JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OLPX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $27.56 on Monday. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

