JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 111,794 Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,794 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.21% of NexImmune worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NexImmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexImmune alerts:

NEXI opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $285.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. NexImmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). Research analysts forecast that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI).

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.