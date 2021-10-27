JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.80% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

