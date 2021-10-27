JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 292,784 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 27,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

HLX opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $621.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

