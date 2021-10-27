JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.02% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189,260 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,137.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.