JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $277.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

V has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

Visa stock opened at $231.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average of $231.27. The firm has a market cap of $451.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $12,103,509. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

