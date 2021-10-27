JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.0% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $250,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.5% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 124,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $50,802,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPM stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.04. The stock had a trading volume of 295,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,454,614. The firm has a market cap of $502.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

