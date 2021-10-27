JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 83,554 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,554 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 232,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $8,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ares Management Corp bought 3,185,039 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

