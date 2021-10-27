JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WRDEF stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. Wereldhave has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

