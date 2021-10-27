JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

