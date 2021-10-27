JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price target on Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.48.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $109.04 on Monday. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $79.24 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 638.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 532.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ryanair by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

