JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,434,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after buying an additional 97,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after buying an additional 288,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 519,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after buying an additional 193,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

ATGE opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

