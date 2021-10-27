JT Stratford LLC Buys 203 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHWY stock opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,399.50 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

