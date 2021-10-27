JT Stratford LLC Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Comcast stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $246.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.