JT Stratford LLC Has $848,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JT Stratford LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.34 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

