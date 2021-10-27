JT Stratford LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,337,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $206,616,000 after purchasing an additional 132,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,485,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,156,572,000 after buying an additional 442,404 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,612,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $163.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.74 and its 200-day moving average is $149.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.