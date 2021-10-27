JT Stratford LLC Purchases 1,626 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after acquiring an additional 908,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after purchasing an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

