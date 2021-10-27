JT Stratford LLC Sells 4,046 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE BTI opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.