Katalyo Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $131,814.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00069912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00095187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,669.31 or 1.00210040 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.82 or 0.06715736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

