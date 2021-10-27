Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.41. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 231,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

