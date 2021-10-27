Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $3.48 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. 1,926,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,328. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.