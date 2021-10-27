Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of PotlatchDeltic worth $10,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2,731.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 189,472 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,466,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after purchasing an additional 139,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.