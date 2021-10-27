Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $9.14 Million Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,318,346 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 4.30% of LSI Industries worth $9,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in LSI Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 229.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

