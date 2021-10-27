Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AXT were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AXT by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AXT alerts:

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $363.43 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 2.24. AXT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.