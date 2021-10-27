Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,941 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in IAA by 121.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IAA in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IAA by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

