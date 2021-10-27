Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,866 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after acquiring an additional 946,841 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth $8,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after buying an additional 250,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,493,000 after buying an additional 250,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 92.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 411,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 197,447 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average is $101.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

