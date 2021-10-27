Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of First American Financial worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 729.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

