Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,568 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after acquiring an additional 199,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.