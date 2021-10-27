Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,945 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of First Merchants worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

