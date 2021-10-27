Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €740.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) price target on Kering in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €786.00 ($924.71).

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock opened at €648.80 ($763.29) on Monday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €671.77 and its 200-day moving average is €697.64.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.