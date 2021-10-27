keyTango (TANGO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $180,799.00

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, keyTango has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. keyTango has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $180,799.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00049511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00207912 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00098001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

keyTango (CRYPTO:TANGO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,467,662 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

