Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.74-$3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. Kilroy Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.740-$3.800 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.58.

KRC stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

