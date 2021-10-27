Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

KMB opened at $133.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.54. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $144.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 224,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

