Kin Reaches Market Cap of $135.62 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Kin has a market capitalization of $135.62 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067955 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00105705 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00096877 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,729,811,409 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

