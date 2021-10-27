Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

