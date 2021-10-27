Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 591.1% in October

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 591.1% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 63,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,913. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.58%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 23.38%.
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
