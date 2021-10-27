Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ KC opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.91. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 89.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,712 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

