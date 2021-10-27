Kion Group’s (KIGRY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KIGRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

