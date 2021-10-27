KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.
Shares of KIO stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
Read More: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.