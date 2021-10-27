KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of KIO stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.