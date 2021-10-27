KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.950-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.

Shares of KLAC traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.57. 1,194,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average of $327.01. KLA has a 52 week low of $190.21 and a 52 week high of $374.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $375.05.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

