Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Up 2,380.0% in October

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 2,380.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

KLBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Klabin in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

KLBAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 25,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584. Klabin has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

