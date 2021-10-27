KnowBe4 (KNBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect KnowBe4 to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. On average, analysts expect KnowBe4 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,058,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $21,080,957.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

