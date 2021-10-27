KOK Price Tops $2.90 (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. KOK has a market capitalization of $311.53 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can now be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00004911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00210878 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00099444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

