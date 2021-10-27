Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of KP2 opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £38.82 million and a P/E ratio of -11.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Kore Potash has a 12 month low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2 ($0.03).

About Kore Potash

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

